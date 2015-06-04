​Russia proposes to ratify agreement on conservation of bioresources of the Caspian Sea

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian government has ordered to introduce a draft federal law "On ratification of the agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological resources of the Caspian Sea" to the State Duma.

Report informs citing Russian media, it was posted in the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation.

"The adoption of the bill would create an international legal framework to regulate fishing of sturgeon fish species and other aquatic biological resources in the Caspian Sea basin", was stated in an accompanying letter.

At present, cooperation of the Caspian states in the field of conservation and sustainable use of marine biological resources of the Caspian Sea is based on the minutes of the meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian states of December 23, 1992, according to which the inter-ministerial commission on water bioresources of the Caspian Sea was established.