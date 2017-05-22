Russia plans to supply Armenia with new weapons

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia plans to supply new weapons systems, including helicopters and defense systems to the CSTO countries in 2017.

Report informs said the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia Dmitry Shugaev in his interview with Sputnik agency.

According to him, deliveries will be carried out in accordance with agreements on cooperation in the field of defense with Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

It is primarily about the supply of aviation equipment, in particular helicopters, air defense systems and armored personnel carriers.

In addition, according to the Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)Valery Semerikov, the CSTO can implement a plan on providing weapons to the rapid reaction forces for free in the coming years.