    Russia plans to collect fingerprints of entering foreign citizens

    Corresponding bill is currently being drafted

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Russia has planned to introduce mandatory fingerprinting and photographing from July 1, 2019 for all foreign citizens coming to Russia for more than a month. 

    The ministry noted that corresponding bill is currently being drafted.

    "The draft federal law is aimed at improving the mechanism for ensuring proper control over the temporary stay of foreign nationals who arrived in the Russian Federation in a manner that does not require a visa, as well as the identification of persons subject to restrictions on entry to the Russian Federation. The introduction of a new procedure is planned from July 1, 2019”, ministry said.

