 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia pays 1 bln rubles compensation to businessman Aras Agalarov

    The Russian authorities have paid Crocus Group 1,1 bln rubles compensation for the losses of the company during the construction

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian authorities have paid Crocus Group 1,1 bln Russian rubles as compensation for the losses of the company in the construction of facilities for the APEC summit in Vladivostok. 

    Report informs referring to RBK, the head of the company Araz Agalarov confirmed the information.

    According to Agalarov, a few months ago, he filed a writ of execution by the court decision in the Finance Ministry and got the money.

    Notably, the company had requested 1.9 bln rubles.

    In spring 2009, Crocus Group was chosen as the general contractor for the construction of the Far Eastern University on "Russian" isle for the summit in Vladivostok. The amount of the contract for construction amounted to 42 bln rubles.

    According to Agalarov, he spent a further 3.6 bln rubles of his own funds on road construction and landscaping.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi