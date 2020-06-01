Russia: Pandemic death toll hits 4,855

Russia confirmed 9,035 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 414,878, Report says, citing the Task Force of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 162 people have died, bringing the total toll to 4,855 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.

Besides, 175,877 people infected with the coronavirus have been cured in Russia so far.

According to the officials, Moscow is the worst-hit city in Russia regarding coronavirus cases- 2,297 people.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 213 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 6,2 million globally, resulting in more than 2.8 million recoveries and over 373,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.