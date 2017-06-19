Russia names new ambassador to Turkey

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia on Monday appointed Alexei Yerkhov to be Moscow's new ambassador to Turkey, under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Yerkhov, previously was the head of the Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center.

He will replace Andrey Karlov, who was assassinated at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara on December 19.

Karlov was delivering a speech at the opening of an art gallery when an armed assailant shot him several times.