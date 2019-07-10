Press: Russia may resume air traffic with Georgia

Russia may resume air communication with Georgia and return to the issue of the abolition of visas for Georgian citizens, Report informs citing the Russian Newspaper "Kommersant".

"There should be a sequence of steps. If the situation in Georgia is normalized, there is guarantee of the security for our citizens, we can talk about air traffic," the source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the source, after that "we can start thinking about a return to the idea of abolishing the visa regime for Georgian citizens."