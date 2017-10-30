 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia may launch parliament consisting of all nations' members in Syria

    A relevant meeting will be held in November in Sochi

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia wants to establish Assembly consisting of representatives of all peoples in Syria.

    Report informs citing the Interfax, for this purpose, a meeting will be held in November in Sochi.

    Officials in Moscow have begun preparations for the era after liberation of Syria from ISIS. One of the work to be done is forming Assembly consisting of representatives of all the nations in Syria.

    It was also noted that after the Sochi meeting, it is likely that the new Syrian constitution will be prepared.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi