Russia launches military operations off Syrian coast

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has launched military operations off Syrian coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Report informs citing Huriyyet that the airspace and maritime transport line route will be closed within a week.

Notably, Russia's Il-20 military aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea was mistakenly shot down by the Syrian Air Force on the night of September 18. The incident took place when Syrian air force was responding to Israeli fighter jets in the Latakia province.

15 Russian servicemen were killed as a result of the plane crash.

During a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia will respond by “taking additional steps to protect our servicemen and assets in Syria".