Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Marine engineers of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation have started trainings on the shores of the Dagestan coast.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokesperson for Russia Southern Military District, Colonel Vadim Astafyev said.

According to him, trainings "Scorpion" instill skills to search landmines.

Military will clean 1-2 meters depth area from mine of more than 60 kg.