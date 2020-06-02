Russia introduces stimulus plan to revive economy

Mikhail Mishustin https://report.az/storage/news/e56c24fc28340283ff27d7f143bc2920/3732ff79-f906-4373-a1d2-abc478ab2456_292.jpg

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia's economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years, according to Reuters.

Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to a spending plan announced by Putin before the crisis.

The plan covers three stages: stabilization (until late 2020), recovery (until the second quarter of 2021), and growth (until the fourth quarter of 2021), Mishustin said.