Russia cuts off supply of weapons from EU countries

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Security Service of Russia together with Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and Rosgvardia, stopped the activities of a criminal group from among the residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yaroslavl, involved in organizing a channel for the supply of firearms from the EU to Russia, Report informs citing the Interfax. In the course of the special operation, 380 domestic and foreign firearms, 45 mm infantry mortar, AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher, self-made explosive device, 15 fragmentation hand grenades, more than 4,500 cartridges of various calibers, devices for silent shooting, a large number of basic parts and components for firearms. In addition, two workshops for the modernization of firearms and the manufacture of ammunition were discontinued.

All members of the criminal group are detained.