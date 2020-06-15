​Russia: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7 thousand

© REUTERS - MAXIM SHEMETOV https://report.az/storage/news/fa955b6a2841ee18940fe6cae7778d40/b6ef8a6a-86f9-48fe-bda6-cc6f17c8dce7_292.jpg

Russia confirmed 8,246 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 537,210, Report says, citing Task Force of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 143 people have died, bringing the total toll to 7 094, while 284 539 have recovered fo far.

Moscow has the highest caseload in the country, with 1 359 COVID-19 patients.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 213 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 8 million globally, resulting in more than 4,1 million recoveries and over 435 thousand deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.