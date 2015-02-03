 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia conducts military exercises in Caspian Sea

    Two fighters of Southern Military District Su-24 and Su-25 took part in the exercises

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian Fleet of Russian Southern Military District held training of repelling the attacks of the conditional enemy through the air.

    Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the press service of the military district stated it.

    The crew of the ship "Dagestan" with missiles, small rockets and artillery ships "Grad Sviyajsk", "Uglich", "Volgodonsk", "Astrakhan", "Makhachkala" and 10 vessels of a fleet, as well as, two fighters of Southern Military District "Su-24" and "Su-25" took part in the event.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi