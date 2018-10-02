Russia conducts large-scale military exercises

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The main troops of the Southern Military District of Russia are involved in a large-scale two-sided military training exercises held at eight combined-arms ranges, including in Armenia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Report informs citing the Kommersant.

In the message of the Southern Military District, it is noted that this is an "unprecedented exercise" in which all new forms and methods of modern combat operations, including those obtained in Syria, will be applied.

Colonel-General Alexander Dvornikov, commander of the Southern Military District troops, said that the command-staff exercise would be the largest in the district in the last 30 years.