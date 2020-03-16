Russia closes border with Belarus over coronavirus pandemic

© Forbes https://report.az/storage/news/cc879f628686b0cd55784526383d7e81/f15f8dd0-e467-42f5-b283-7cd80755329e_292.jpg

Russian authorities have decided to close the border with Belarus amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mikhail Mishustin said at an operational meeting, Report informs, citing TASS.

"We have taken other preventive steps too. We will continue to do everything possible to protect our country from this new threat, take pre-emptive actions and comprehensive measures to avert the spread of coronavirus," Mishustin was quoted as saying.

According to previous reports, Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia Sergei Rumas and Mikhail Mushustin had two telephone calls over the weekend. Mishustin informed Rumas 'about the new measures to be taken in the Russian Federation due to the spread of coronavirus infection.' The sides discussed passenger and cargo transportation in conditions of the pandemic.

Minsk promised to take all measures to ensure the return of the country's citizens.

The two countries reportedly agreed to coordinate their further actions.