    Russia can deprive citizenship of persons joined extremist organizations

    Putin: Authorities intend to find an appropriate mechanism

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian authorities will find an opportunity to deprive the citizenship of the country of persons who joined the ranks of extremist organizations.

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with company MIR-24.

    "In accordance with the Russian Constitution, we can not deprive anyone of citizenship. But we can cancel the relevant decisions, which served as the basis for obtaining Russian citizenship. We will hold consultations with our lawyers, and I think such decisions will be made in a very near future", he said.

    Notably, earlier President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev also proposed to deprive citizenship of Kazakh citizens for joining the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

