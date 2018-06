Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will build a depot for storing rockets and ammunition in the country.

Report informs referring to "ITAR-TASS", Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the meeting.

"Missile and munitions storage systems will be brought into compliance requirements, 454 depots will be constructed for missiles and munitions storage, as well as, the construction of 13 modern arsenal will be completed," he said.