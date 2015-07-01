Russia boycotts session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Discrediting of the Russian delegation is unacceptable. Our delegation will not participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly with full squad."

Report informs referring to Tass, the Russian State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin said.

According to the report, on 5-9 July, the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Helsinki. Finland's Foreign Ministry did not give a visa to S.Naryshkin intending to participate in the session.

Due to the situation in the east of Ukraine and Crimea's annexation by Russia, the European Union imposed sanctions against a number of Russian state, public and political figures and businessmen. The list contains the name of Sergei Naryshkin.