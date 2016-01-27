Russia increased issuing visas to Georgian citizens for 5 times

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Thanks to simplification of visa regime Russian federation Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia increased five times the number of daily issued visas to Georgian citizens. Report informs referring to Georgian media, Vadim Gorelov, the Head of Section said that.

Russian federation Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia ready to accept all those who have a basis for obtaining a Russian visa. And if in 2013 we were issued 70 visas day, in the new conditions - it is not less than 350 ", said Gorelov.

He noted that this result was achieved thanks to the successful three-year work on visa liberalization."The number of persons wishing to go to Russia on a visa, is not radical, but constantly expanded.For example, multiple annual visas have been introduced for drivers of heavy trucks, buses, and later the stewards serving the passengers of buses, "- said the head of the section.