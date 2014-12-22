Russia and Iran to carry out mutual settlements on national currencies

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Iran at a meeting of the delegation of "Rosselkhoznadzor" with the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Iran Hassan Sinaki noted the use of moving settlements in national currencies in trade with food.

Report informs referring to RIA-Novosti, it was said in a statement of "Rosselkhoznadzor" of Russian Federation.

In addition, the parties agreed that a substantial increase in the volume and diversification of food will make a very significant contribution to raising the level of bilateral trade.