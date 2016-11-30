 Top
    Russia and Armenia ink to create combined groups of forces

    Ministers approved plan on military cooperation in 2017

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Armenia have signed an agreement on establishment of the Combined group of forces of the two countries.

    Report informs citing TASS, the document was signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsyan.

    According to the information, the ministers approved a plan on military cooperation in 2017.

    Notably, on November 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on establishment of Combined group of forces of Russia and Armenia. 

