Rouhani: Russia and Iran contribute to peace in region

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Iran play an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran.

The meeting is taking place in the Sa'dabad Complex. Before the beginning of the meeting in a narrow composition, Putin thanked his colleague for organization of the meeting, noting the opportunity to talk both in the bilateral Russian-Iranian format of top-level and in the trilateral format, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"We are very pleased that besides bilateral relations, our two countries play an important role in ensuring peace and stability", Rouhani said before the meeting.