 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rouhani: Iran will strengthen its ballistic missile capability

    Iranian leader: Today Iran plays key role in restoring stability in the region

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran aims to strengthen missile capability including in the area of ballistic missiles.

    Report informs referring to PressTV, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani stated.

    “We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary. We seek no one’s permission to defend our land.” he said. The president said Iran plays a key role in restoring peace and stability in the region.

    Rouhani reiterated Iran’s full commitment to the landmark 2015 nuclear accord with six world powers, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi