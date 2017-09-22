Rouhani: Iran will strengthen its ballistic missile capability

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran aims to strengthen missile capability including in the area of ballistic missiles.

Report informs referring to PressTV, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani stated.

“We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary. We seek no one’s permission to defend our land.” he said. The president said Iran plays a key role in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Rouhani reiterated Iran’s full commitment to the landmark 2015 nuclear accord with six world powers, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).