    Rouhani brings ancient Iranian artifact from US

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani brought an ancient Iranian artifact from the United States.

    Report informs citing the Iranian media that Rouhani spoke upon his return to Tehran from New York, where he participated in the session of the UN General Assembly.

    "We also had another achievement in this trip," Rouhani said, adding that it was possible to return an archaeological artifact, aged 2,500 years, to Iran.

    According to him, the ancient artifact belonging to the Iranian nation, was returned after a heavy lawsuit which began several years ago.

    Notably, in September 2013, Rouhani brought an ancient Iranian bowl in the form of a griffin, which was stolen from Iran more than 10 years ago, from the United States.

