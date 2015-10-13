Rome mayor Ignazio Marino resigns

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rome's embattled mayor resigned on Thursday over an expenses row after months of attacks by opponents determined to make him a scapegoat for the sorry state of the Italian capital, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Ignazio Marino, 60, has been under intense pressure for months against a backdrop of mounting public anger over the litter-strewn and pot-holed state of the city's ancient streets, a failing public transport system and organised crime's infiltration of the municipal authority.

They are all problems which predate Mr Marino's arrival in office. But he nevertheless surrendered his position at the helm of the Eternal City as backing from his own party wilted away with two key allies announcing their own resignations.

"I have made my decision: I am handing in my resignation," Mr Marino said in a statement addressed to the citizens of Rome, adding that he had lost the support of his own Democratic Party and that the "political circumstances" that would allow him to stay on no longer existed.