Romanian Foreign Minister visits Georgia

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will visit Georgia. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Romanian Foreign Minister will take part in the international seminar on the preparation of the Annual National Program for 2015 within a two-day visit.

During the visit, Bogdan Aurescu will meet with Georgian President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament and Minister of State for European and Euro-Atlantic integration issues. On February 13, Romanian Foreign Minister is expected to meet with his Georgian counterpart Tamar Beruchashvili.