Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Ambassador to Armenia Sorin Vasile recalled to Bucharest for clarification.Report informs referring to "Armenpress", the reason of that associated with his speech at the American University of Armenia, concerning the so-called "Armenian genocide", which were perceived as biased and offensive in Armenia.

In a speech in Washington, S.Vasile drew parallels between the Franco-German agreement, peace between Hungary and Romania, and also pointed out that everyone has its own point of view on the issue.

Speech caused an uproar in Armenia and among Armenians in Romania who believed that in order to become friends and to restore relations it is necessary to recognize what has been done at the beginning of the last century.