Rockets hit again Turkey's Kilis

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ One person was killed and two others were wounded when two Katyusha rockets fired from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) controlled territory in Syria hit the southeastern border town of Kilis on May 2.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, one of the rockets hit Kazım Karabekir neighborhood around 7.10 p.m., causing a fire to erupt in a house close to the scene. The fire was put out by the fire department.

Police and rescue teams and ambulances were sent to the area.

The Turkish military returned fire into Syria, hitting ISIL targets.

Turkey has been hit by a series of rocket attacks originating from an ISIL-held region in Syria since mid-January. A total of 20 people have been killed and scores were wounded by rockets fired at the border province since January 18.