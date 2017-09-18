Road accident in Yerevan involving vice-mayor’s car injuries 5 people

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ A serious traffic accident occurred on the Yerevan-Yeraskh road in Armenia in the morning.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, 5 people were injured as a result of the collision of Hyundai Sonata with Volkswagen.

Identity of drivers and passengers are established.

Hyundai Sonata belongs to the mayoralty and served the vice-mayor David Ohanian. At the time of the accident, the vice mayor was not in the car.