    Road accident in Yerevan involving vice-mayor’s car injuries 5 people

    Identity of drivers and passengers are established

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ A serious traffic accident occurred on the Yerevan-Yeraskh road in Armenia in the morning. 

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, 5 people were injured as a result of the collision of Hyundai Sonata with Volkswagen.

    Identity of drivers and passengers are established.

    Hyundai Sonata belongs to the mayoralty and served the vice-mayor David Ohanian. At the time of the accident, the vice mayor was not in the car.

