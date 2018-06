Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ 14 people died, 11 were hospitalized as a result of a traffic accident in Iran, Report informs citing the TASS.

The accident occurred this morning in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

On the highway between the cities of Saravan and Hash two Toyota pickups collided. Police determined that all of the victims and injured - natives of Afghanistan. They were in Iranian territory illegally.