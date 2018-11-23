Results of opinion poll conducted on Georgian presidential elections made public

Tbilisi. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The results of the opinion polls by Gallup International on the second round of presidential elections in Georgia to be held on November 28 have been unveiled.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that respondents answered the question, "If the second round of presidential elections was held today, who would you vote for?"

52% of respondents said that they would support Salome Zurabishvili, while 48% Grigol Vashadze. 37% of respondents said they did not decide, while 9% said they would not vote.

Opinion poll of Gallup International was based on the order of the television channel "Imedi". 2,400 citizens eligible to vote participated in the opinion polls held from 16 to 18 November.

Notably, Salome Zurabishvili, an independent candidate from the ruling party “Georgian Dream” and Grigol Vashadze, a candidate from “Power in Unity” will compete in the second round of the presidential election. New president of Georgia will be elected for a six-year term through direct voting.