​Residents of Turkish village Sarykavak voted open-air

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of Turkish village Sarykavak, Alpu region, Eskisehir province voted open-air.

Report informs citing Milliyet, there are a total of 45 houses and 101 voters in Sarykavak.

A representative of executive power of the village Haidar Nadi Gölbek stressed that due to lack of conditions, ballot boxes are placed on the street, where voting is held: "Our village is holding voting on the stress. After voting, we count ballots under the tractor lights. This is due to the fact that there is no any municipal building in the village. Despite the hardships, we are taking part in the vote."