Rescuers extract bodies from plane catching fire at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo

The bodies of all the victims were removed from the fuselage of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which caught fire during an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport, Report informs citing the Russian press.

According to the emergency services, the bodies of 41 dead were recovered by this minute. Most of them were delivered to the morgue of forensic study in Moscow for identification and examination.

Emergency work at the crash site has been completed. Sheremetyevo Airport gradually returns to normal flight mode.

By the specified data, 40 passengers and one crew member were killed during the incident.