On June 23, the Republican People’s Party of Turkey (CHP) will take part with its candidate in the second election to chair the Istanbul municipality. Report informs citing the Turkish NTV channel that the decision was voiced by the chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that this decision was made at a meeting of the CHP Majlis after the election results were annuled.