Representatives from 78 countries will arrive for security conference in Moscow

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of the 78 countries including more than 20 defense ministers have agreed to participate in the Moscow Security Conference.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin said at a briefing.

The conference will be held on April 26-27, in which a wide range of issues, including combating terrorism will be discussed. According to him, heads of international organizations plan to give speeches at the conference.

The Secretaries-General of the OSCE, the SCO, Executive Secretary of the CIS, the Deputy Secretaries General of the United Nations and the League of Arab States, the Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross have already confirmed their participation.