Representatives of 17 states attending Uzbekistan President's funeral

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of 17 states are attending Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov's funeral ceremony.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the ceremony started at 11:00 Baku time.

Presidents of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, PMs of Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Deputy PMs of China, South Korea and Ukraine have arrived in Samarkand city, where Islam Karimov will be buried. Also, Russia is represented by Deputy PM, Head of the administration of the Cabinet of Ministers Sergey Prokhodko.