Repeated elections held in four polling stations in Georgia

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Repeated elections began at four polling stations in two regions of Georgia - Zugdidi and Marneuli, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

Repeated elections are held by the majority and proportional system inpolling stations No79 and No108 in the village Dzhihashkari and No39 in the village of Ganmukhuri at Zugdidi constituency and only by the majority in polling station No48 in the village of Kiziladzhlo at Marneuli constituency.

2251 electors will vote in Zugdidi constituency , and 1436 - in Marneuli.

Under the proportional system 19 parties and 6 blocs run for places in parliament.Elections to the Parliament of Georgia held on October 8.Re-vote at four sites needed because of serious violations.