​Released from captivity Istanbul prosecutor dies in hospital

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Prosecutor Selim Kiraz, who was taken hostage in Istanbul, died of injuries in hospital.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, it was stated by the turkish hospital representative.

"Selim Kiraz was seriously injured. We waited for him here all the time, everything was ready for any injury and any state of health. But he had a heart attack. Despite all the efforts of our doctors, we could not save him", he said.

Istanbul law enforcement officers freed hostage-taking Prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz.

Report informs citing Cumhuriyet, three criminals who took him hostage, were killed, while the hostage himself was slightly injured.

During the operation on liberating Mr. Kiraz, gunshots and explosion were heard from the courthouse.