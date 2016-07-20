 Top
    A relative of oppositional CHP chairman dies defending Turkish President

    Nedip Cengiz Esker was killed in attack on a hotel where Erdoğan was at that time

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ A police officer, who died in the coup attempt on President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was a relative of the chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Gürsel Erol, CHP deputy elected from Tunceli stated.

    Notably, in a coup attempt by supporters of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), was attacked a hotel in Marmaris district of Muğla province, when Turkish president was there at that time.

    As a result, the relative of the leader of the main opposition party in the country Nedip Cengiz Eker was killed protecting the head of state.

