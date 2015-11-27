Refugees drown as boat floating to Europe sank: 2 children dead

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Boat sank in the area of Bodrum in Turkish Mugla province floating to Greece. Two children killed.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, there were 17 people on the boat, including children.They were trying to get from Turkey to the Greek island Istankёy (Kos).Coast Guard officers rescued migrants.

The report said that they were able to save a drowning child in the water.

The rescued refugees admitted to the government hospital in Bodrum.