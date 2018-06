Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Russia next week

6 November, 2017 16:27

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Russia on November 13. Report informs citing the Turkish media, during the visit, he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.