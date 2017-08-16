Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to pay visit to Iran

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Asia and Oceania Countries Office Ibrahim Rahimpur said.

At the meeting with Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ümit Yalçın, the Iranian diplomat noted that it was important for all responsible people to cooperate in the political, trade and economic fields to make the trade turnover between the two countries 30 bln USD.

In turn, Umit Yalcin stressed that it was significant to increase the number of bilateral meetings and develop the economic cooperation to better relations between Iran and Turkey.