Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: I cannot call them allies

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I cannot call them allies."

Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 9th Annual Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara.

Sharply criticizing Ankara's Western allies, Turkish president said that the US has appointed rector a FETÖ member, who is included in "black list" of Turkey: "How does it happen? We don't understand Europe to disgrace its values to this extent. They don't provide shelters for Syrian refugees, however, support FETÖ and PKK terrorists. They support coupists and terrorists. In such case, I cannot call them allies. At least, our friends must not allow this".

Notably, on January 8-14, Ankara hosts 9th conference of Turkish ambassadors entitled "Towards 2023: National values and global objectives". The conference will include a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, their recommendations on foreign policy will be taken. At the same time, the event's main topic of discussion will be the fight against terrorism.

The conference will also be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, now presiding in the European Union George Vella, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tunisia Khemaies Jhinaoui, Foreign Minister of Finland, Timo Soini, DirectorGeneral of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Lacy Swing.

The event will end on January 14.