Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin to meet soon

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Astana, Kazakhstan, January 2017.

Report informs citing the Habertürk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said.

According to him, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have reached an agreement on fate of Syria in Moscow, December 20.

The diplomat said that presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani will meet in Astana in mid-January and discuss that agreement.