Rally held in Kemerovo demanding governor's resignation

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ A rally was held in the Russian city of Kemerovo demanding the resignation of governor Aman Tuleyev.

Report informs citing the Interfax, the protesters demanded the disclosures about causes of the fire and events related to the incident at the“Winter Cherry” shopping center.

Participants who said that they had the right to know the truth wanted the resignation of the governor of Kemerovo province A.Tuleyev.

Notably, 64 people were killed and 44 wounded as a result of a powerful fire in “Winter Cherry” shopping center in Kemerovo, Russia, on March 26.