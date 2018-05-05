 Top
    Rallies held in several cities of Russia, there are detainees

    Baku. May 5. REPORT.AZ / Unauthorized protests organized by supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny are held in several cities  of Russia, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    As, protests are held in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and other cities.

    During unauthorized protests police detained at least 15 people in Krasnoyarsk. The representatives of city police warned the participants that the protest was not allowed and they should disperse. However, protesters moved to center. Then, police prevented their movement and took them  handing buses and police cars.

    Notably, inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vldamimir Putin will be held on May 7.  

