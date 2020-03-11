Ukraine declares quarantine over coronavirus

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a final plan to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus infection in the country, which envisages a three-week federal quarantine in educational institutions and a ban on the holding of mass events.

According to a statement posted on the government's website, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed imposing restrictions on holding mass events involving 200 or more people. However, this does not apply to affairs of state importance. Sporting events can be held with the permission of international organizations, without spectators.

Also, the government decided to purchase infrared thermometers to screen people for coronavirus at Boryspil International Airport.

On March 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal approved a new enhanced plan of anti-crisis preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As of March 11, more than 120,944 people worldwide contracted the novel coronavirus Covid-19, 65,977 recovered, and 4,365 died.

Ukraine has reported one case of coronavirus so far.