Baku. 7 October.REPORT.AZ/ Eathquake occurred in Demre (Kale) District of Antalya province of Turkey in strength of 5.5.

Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Accident occurred at 00:27 a.m. local time (02.27 a.m.Baku time).

Hypocentre of tremors was at a depth of 34,92 km

According to initial information, no information about injured persons or destruction as a result of quake.

But panicked people run down the streets.