Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake hits Iranian city of Kashmer of Rezevi-Khorasan with magnitude 5.2.

Report informs referring to Iranian media, information was given by the Seismological Center of Tehran Institute of Geophysics.

The epicenter was at a depth of 10 km. According to preliminary data, as a result of aftershocks 35 people were injured of varying severity.